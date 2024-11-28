9PSB Reaffirms Commitment To Financial Inclusion

Share

As it celebrates its fourth anniversary, 9PSB is reaffirming its commitment to leading and facilitating Nigeria’s financial inclusion and empowerment agenda.

It added that it would continue to work towards empowering Nigerians and bridging the gap between the banked, the unbanked and underbanked.

“The payment service bank which has led the charge to redefine Nigeria’s digital banking environment from inception, is on a mission to Bank9ja, and is driving this through its cutting-edge financial solutions and offerings that target all spheres of customers, including individuals, businesses and fintechs.

“The bank has enabled millions of Nigerians by closing the financial divide, encouraging economic inclusion, and advancing prosperity through its smooth services and easily accessible digital platforms.

“In the last four years, 9PSB has continued to implement innovative programs aimed at removing financial obstacles and ensuring that every Nigerian is onboard the financial ecosystem.

By utilizing its state-of-the-art technology, the bank has effectively expanded its financial services to all spheres – from individuals especially those in isolated regions, to businesses, fintechs etc. as it empowers them to do more while removing barriers to payments, thereby guaranteeing that every Nigerian, especially the underprivileged populations may now be able to obtain safe and reasonably priced financial products.

“Our journey has just begun,” said CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac. He added: “Four years ago, we embarked on a bold and groundbreaking journey to launch Nigeria’s first payment service bank, setting out to reshape the financial landscape beyond mobile money and agent banking.

It all started as a vision, a commitment to democratising access to financial services for all Nigerians and we are unwavering in that respect.

