9PSB Reaffirms Commitment To Excellent Customer Service

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, has reaffirmed its commitment to offering top-notch customer service through its dedicated and professional team as part of its ongoing efforts to continually improve customer experience, satisfaction, and deliver quality financial services. Commemorating the 2023 Customer Service Week, 9PSB joined the rest of the world to observe the occasion and reflect on its significance.

The annual event honours and celebrates the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers. The Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac, commended the team for upholding the tenets of team spirit within the bank which is responsible for the achievements so far recorded. She said: “At 9PSB, we are committed to giving our customers a remarkable experience as we recognize that they are the heart and soul of our business.

This year’s theme, “Team Service” resonates with our ethos and values. “We strongly believe that exceptional customer service is a collective effort that involves every member of our dedicated team, from the frontline staff to the leadership which is reflected in our ongoing efforts to create a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and excellence.

“We are aware that providing excellent customer service is mostly dependent on our committed team. That is why we continue to celebrate our people and our customers, both of whom are at the core of customer service. We have also lined up various employee engagement and team-building initiatives to mark the week.” “As part of the week-long celebration, the bank has expressed gratitude to its valued customers for their continued loyalty and trust.

Personalized messages have been sent to customers to appreciate them especially, amongst other trivia activities. “Customer Service Week is an annual celebration of the value of excellent customer service in a variety of businesses, and of the people who serve and support customers daily. It is a reminder of the crucial part that customer service plays in the success of an organisation,” she added.