9PSB CEO: Innovation, Others Key To Nigeria’s Fintech Growth

Share

Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac, has emphasised the critical importance of innovation, increased investment, regulatory support, and collaboration among stakeholders in driving the growth of Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem.

Mracajac stated this at the 2024 Nigeria Fintech Week held in Lagos, recently. According to a press release, the three-day event that had as its theme:

“Positioning Africa’s Fintech Ecosystem to Accelerate Inclusive growth’’, brought together industry leaders to discuss strategies for leveraging generative Artificial Intelligence and transitioning from revenue-driven to profitabilityfocused business models.

In her keynote address, the 9 Payment Service Bank boss noted that with Nigeria standing at the forefront of the fintech revolution in Africa, the market had experienced significant advancements.

She also stated that the influx of startups and foreign investments was redefining how financial services are delivered, adding that innovations such as digital and mobile wallets were addressing the financial needs of millions of Nigerians.

She, however, noted that to sustain this momentum, it was essential to address several challenges, stressing that with over 28 million adults lacking access to essential financial services, enhancing digital infrastructure and improving connectivity are critical.

Mracajac also said that the affordability and accessibility of fintech products must be prioritised to ensure that all Nigerians can benefit from these advancements. She said: “Building trust with consumers is paramount.

The fintech sector must ensure reliable data practices and provide educational resources to enhance understanding of available services.

“While the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulatory bodies have taken significant steps to foster innovation, continued efforts are needed to protect consumers and create a supportive environment for industry growth.

Share

Please follow and like us: