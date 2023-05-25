9mobile Receives Certificates Of Excellence At Sabre Africa Awards 2023

9mobile, a telecommunication company in Nigeria, has been presented with certificates of excellence for its innovative efforts, exceptional achievements, and contributions to the telecommunications industry. The company got the recognition for the honour at the SABRE Africa Awards dinner ceremony held in Lusaka, Zambia. 9mobile was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for its innovative CSR initiative, 9mobile Health Talk Series, which focuses on addressing different health issues with an emphasis on stress and mental health.

The company was also recognised in the Technology category for the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative, designed to inspire and hone the enterprising spirit in Nigerian students. “We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by the SABRE Africa Awards. This achievement reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion to provide our customers with cutting-edge services and trans- formative experiences. It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and raising the bar in the telecommunications industry,” said Juergen Peschel, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile.