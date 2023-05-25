New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. 9mobile Receives Certificates…

9mobile Receives Certificates Of Excellence At Sabre Africa Awards 2023

9mobile, a telecommunication company in Nigeria, has been presented with certificates of excellence for its innovative efforts, exceptional achievements, and contributions to the telecommunications industry. The company got the recognition for the honour at the SABRE Africa Awards dinner ceremony held in Lusaka, Zambia. 9mobile was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for its innovative CSR initiative, 9mobile Health Talk Series, which focuses on addressing different health issues with an emphasis on stress and mental health.

The company was also recognised in the Technology category for the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative, designed to inspire and hone the enterprising spirit in Nigerian students. “We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by the SABRE Africa Awards. This achievement reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion to provide our customers with cutting-edge services and trans- formative experiences. It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and raising the bar in the telecommunications industry,” said Juergen Peschel, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile.

Read Previous

Strengthening IT Ecosystem For Economic Growth
Read Next

Consumers Under Repression Of Unfair Trade Practice At Ports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023