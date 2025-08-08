9mobile Rebrands, Transforms Into T2

In a strategic move to gain back the telecoms market, Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (EMTS), the parent company of 9mobile, has officially rebranded to T2, unveiling a fresh logo and a vibrant orange colour scheme.

The new identity was launched on Friday in Lagos by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

At the event, 9mobile CEO Femi Banigbe declared that the telecom company has not only reinvented itself but has also emerged stronger, ready to compete effectively in Nigeria’s telecom sector.

“We have rebounded, and we are fully prepared to deliver exceptional service to our customers. This rebranding isn’t just about a new name or logo, it’s about a renewed commitment to excellence and superior customer experience,” Bamigbe stated

“With this transformation, T2 aims to enhance its market position and challenge competitors while ensuring top-tier service quality for its subscribers.”

Commenting on the new brand, the Minister, Dr. Tijani, described the investment worthwhile and the company as a significant partner in driving digital economy, saying the investment in the new brand should be recognised as an investment for the whole nation, but not for the company alone.

He, therefore, encouraged the management of the new telco to make the rebrand more innovative for its customers to havea reliable network