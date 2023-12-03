9mobile Partners St. Saviours School On 2023 Lagos Kid’s Mini Marathon

Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, has sponsored the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon in collaboration with St. Saviours School, to promote a culture of health and fitness among children. The Kids Mini Marathon, a run for charity, is a family event that inspires children to become more physically active from an early age.

Parents also took part in the event as they ran, walked, and jogged with their children. The event held at the Banana Island children’s playground witnessed a huge turnout of children aged 7-15 years, parents, guardians, and sports enthusiasts who gathered to cheer the kids on.

The marathon featured a dynamic array of activities catering to various fitness levels, including a 5km and 3km marathon, as well as shorter 1.5km and 1km fun walks. Beyond the physical challenges, it also hosted a health and wellness fair, providing a platform for children to engage and learn about essential aspects of well-being, including nutrition, exercise, and healthy habits.

Speaking at the event, Ufuoma Dogun, Manager, Events and Sponsorship, at 9mobile, expressed excitement about the initiative, stating, “We are proud to be associated with the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon by Saviour’s School Ikoyi. Our sponsorship of this event is part of our commitment to instill the values of health and wellness among children.

This event is a testament to our dedication to promoting healthier lifestyle choices that will benefit our youths for years to come.” Themed ‘Active Kids Rock’, every child emerged as a winner, receiving well-deserved medals, an array of exciting gift items, and cash prizes for the standout performers of the day. The 5km race saw Olawepo Abdul Azeez claiming the top spot, with Isaac Sirigbe in second place, and Emmanuel Ewereoke finish- ing in a commendable third position.