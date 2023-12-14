9MOBILE Launches 9LIVES Rap Competition To Spotlight Emerging Artistes

Nigeria’s telecommunications company, 9mobile, has launched the 9Lives Rap Battle competition to celebrate talented and emerging artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

According to the telco, the 9Lives Rap Battle competition is designed by 9mobile to unearth and promote the next generation of rap superstars, adding that it is open to unsigned and undiscovered talents as well as encouraging participants to bring their unique style and lyrical prowess to the fore.

Speaking, the 9mobile’s Event and Sponsorship Manager, Ufuoma Dogun, said: “As a telecommunications company deeply embedded in the Nigerian culture, 9mobile recognizes the significance of music as a powerful expression of identity and aims to support the growth of the local music scene.

We want to use this initiative to identify and nurture emerging talents within the entertainment industry, celebrate the country’s rich musical talent, and foster a vibrant community of rap enthusiasts.