9MOBILE Launches 9LIVES Rap Competition To Spotlight Emerging Artistes

Nigeria’s youth-friendly telecommunications company has recently launched its 9Lives Rap Battle competition to celebrate talented and emerging artistes in the Nigerian music industry. According to the telco, the 9Lives Rap Battle is a nationwide competition designed by 9mobile to unearth and promote the next generation of rap superstars, saying it is open to unsigned and undiscovered talents and encourages participants to bring their unique style and lyrical prowess to the fore.

Speaking, 9mobile’s Event and Sponsorship Manager, Ufuoma Dogun, said: “As a telecommunications company deeply embedded in the Nigerian culture, 9mobile recognises the significance of music as a powerful expression of identity and aims to support the growth of the local music scene. We want to use this initiative to identify and nurture emerging talents within the entertainment industry, celebrate the country’s rich musical talent, and foster a vibrant community of rap enthusiasts.”

Franklyn Ikemefune (Samo Agbero or ‘Vader the wild- card,’), 9mobile’s ambassador and one of the Judges, praised the participants for their energy, unique styles, and powerful storytelling during the competition. He also appreciated the audience for cheering and supporting the participants. “The 9Lives Rap Battle” for emerging rap artists embodies the brand’s commitment to fostering creativity and providing a platform for the next generation of entertainers.

Some of these new artists who competed today skillfully blended local dialects and cultural references with modern beats and created unique sounds that resonated with the judges and the audience. “The 9Lives Rap Battle Competition is a testament to 9mobile’s commitment to supporting and nurturing young talent. We believe in the power of innovation, and this initiative reflects our dedication to supporting the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria. The competition exceeded our expectations.

It was heartening to witness the incredible talents that our country possesses, and we are proud to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian music industry,” he said. The winner of the 9Lives Rap Battle Competition, Chigozie God- spower Obioma a.k.a Omeh Dee, expressed his joy and excitement after captivating the audience with his ability to weave stories using unique rhymes. He praised 9mobile for making his goal a reality, stating that the money would be effectively used to support his musical career.

The winner received a cash award of N1 million, while the first runner-up, Folarin Michael Tokunbo a.k.a Mickey Fols and second runner-up, Emmanuel Jon- athan a.k.a Big Flow received cash prizes of N300,000 and N200,000 respectively, as well as consolation prizes.