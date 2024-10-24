9mobile Intensifies Awareness On Mental Health Issues

Share

In keeping with its mis – sion to raise awareness on mental health issues, 9mobile has intensified efforts towards creating awareness on mental health issues as it organised an enlightening virtual X-space event on the subject:

“Navigating Mental Health in a Digital World” on X-space in commemoration of World Mental Health Day. During the discussion, health experts addressed the pressing issue of mental health stigma and explored the vital role social media can play in championing mental wellness.

Commenting on the initiative, 9mobile’s PR Lead, Chineze Amanfo, stated: “We’re honoured to support this vital conversation. Mental health awareness is increasingly essential in today’s digital landscape, where connectivity can sometimes mask feelings of isolation.

Through platforms like X-space and beyond, 9mobile is dedicated to fostering meaningful connections and discussions. “One of the core pillars of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is health and we have made targeted interventions in the health sector.

Looking ahead, we are committed to continuing this trajectory, leveraging every opportunity to drive meaningful impact through our direct efforts.

“The telecommunications company understands the importance of mental health in the fast-paced, technologically driven world of today, just as much as physical health.

Hence the need to raise awareness on the value of mental health among its subscribers, employees, and the larger Nigerian community by facilitating the conversations on online platforms such as X-space.”

