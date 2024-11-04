9mobile Hires CHRO

Share

9mobile has appointed trusted Dorothy Tunde-Ajala as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to strengthen its senior management team.

With over 20 years of HR experience, Tunde-Ajala is a seasoned leader known for her ability to drive business transformation through strategic HR initiatives.

She would report directly to the chief executive officer and play a pivotal role in aligning human capital strategies with the organisation’s broader strategic goals and focus on driving leadership development, enhancing organisational effectiveness, and fostering a culture of high performance that supports firm’s long-term vision and growth objectives.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in sociology from the University of Lagos. Tunde -Ajala is a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and associate of Leadership for Environment and Development (LEAD)).

Her experience spread across various sectors in the telecoms, energy and business services. Prior to joining 9Mobile, she served as chief talent & strategy officer at Accelerate Leadership Limited, associate coach with Randstad RiseSmart, HR director Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric; general manager HR & Admin, Pan African International Group; country head, human resources, Siemens Nigeria; HR manager/business partner, MTN Nigeria Communications and head of People Management at Restral Consulting.

Also, Tunde-Ajala has established herself as a trusted advisor to business leaders, providing valuable HR insights to create high-performance cultures.

Also, she is a certified John Maxwell Trainer, certified Behavioural Analysis (DISC) Trainer and a member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Nigeria.

