9mobile Hires CDIO

9mobile has appointed Ina Alogwu as Chief Digital and Innovation Officer (CDIO).

He joins 9mobile from ARM Holding Company, Nigeria, where he was the group director of digital transformation and spearheaded innovation initiatives, implemented a robust data strategy, and managed venturebuilding programmes that supported numerous African tech startups.

The compamy explained in a statement that he would be responsible for guiding the development and execution of 9mobile’s longterm strategy across the entire digital and technology ecosystem, including new technologies, digital platforms and business models while nurturing a culture of innovation within the organisation.

