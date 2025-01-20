9mobile Hires CDIO

Share

Telecoms operator, 9mobile, has appointed Ina Alogwu as chief digital and innovation officer.

The company said in a statement that Alogwu would oversee the development and execution of its long-term strategy across digital and technology platforms, including new technologies and business models.

Also, it noted that his responsibilities would include nurturing a culture of innovation within the organisation.

Alogwu obtained an executive master degree in digital transformation and innovation leadership from IE Business S c h o o l , M a d r i d , as well as certifications in product management, Lean Six Sigma and Strategic Innovation.

Also, he completed the senior management programme at Lagos Business School and obtained a degree in geology and mining from the University of Jos.

Alogwu, a seasoned strategist with nearly two decades of experience in digital commerce and mobile payments, joins 9mobile from ARM Holding Company, Nigeria, where he served as group director of digital transformation.

In his previous role, he spearheaded innovation initiatives, implemented a robust data strategy, and supported African tech startups through venture-building programmes.

Also, Alogwu has held key roles at Interswitch Limited, where he led the creation of innovative payment platforms across West and East Africa.

