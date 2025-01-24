9mobile Commends NCC For 50% Tariff Adjustment, Pledges To Boost Customer Experience

Share

Telecommunications provider, 9mobile, has applauded the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for approving a 50-cent tariff adjustment, saying it is a vital initiative aimed at addressing persistent challenges in Nigeria’s telecom sector.

According to the telco, the decision, reached after extensive deliberations, marks a significant step towards ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry by enabling the necessary investments to enhance service quality for consumers nationwide.

The telecom industry had previously advocated for a substantial tariff review to combat surging operational costs, driven by inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, and a currency devaluation exceeding 300 per cent.

While the industry’s initial request called for a larger increase of up to 100 per cent, the mobile network operator said the NCC’s approval of a 50 per cent adjustment represents a balanced approach to safeguarding affordability for consumers while addressing industry sustainability concerns.

9mobile’s CEO, Obafemi Banigbe, emphasised that the tariff adjustment will enable telecom operators to reinvest in critical infrastructure upgrades and capacity expansion—both of which have been delayed due to financial constraints.

“This tariff adjustment is timely and essential,” Banigbe stated.

“It allows operators to fulfil obligations and capital commitments necessary for future growth. Without this, the industry risked a decline in service quality due to insufficient funding. With this change, we are better positioned to drive innovation, growth, and enhanced connectivity for Nigerians.”

Banigbe further noted that the increase provides a much-needed boost for 9mobile’s ongoing business transformation, which he said includes modernising network infrastructure, expanding coverage, and improving digital platforms for faster and more reliable connectivity.

“This decision enables us to replace outdated equipment, expand our network to underserved areas, and enhance the overall customer experience,” he added.

He maintained that the tariff adjustment is a strategic measure to bridge the funding gap exacerbated by rising operational expenses, many of which are denominated in foreign currency.

The challenges, according to him, have strained telecom operators, limiting their ability to reinvest and driving up debt levels.

He stated that the new pricing structure will provide a pathway to financial stability while ensuring the delivery of top-tier services to millions of Nigerians.

“Telecom operators have long advocated for market reflective pricing structure, highlighting its importance for industry sustainability. The approval of this tariff adjustment ensures that operators can balance affordability with the need to cover escalating costs and maintain quality services.”

Reaffirming 9mobile’s commitment to the Nigerian market, Banigbe stated: “Our focus remains on investing in infrastructure that delivers reliable and innovative services to our esteemed customers. We are dedicated to empowering Nigerians through connectivity, expanding access, and supporting the nation’s vision of becoming a leading digital economy in Africa.

“With this development, 9mobile is poised to further strengthen its reputation as a customer-centric, quality-focused service provider, ensuring that Nigerians remain connected and empowered in an increasingly digital world.”

