9mobile Charges Media To Build Dynamic Online Communities For Enhanced Engagement

9mobile, a leading advocate for professional development in journalism, recently held its quarterly capacity- building session for journalists in recognition of the critical role they play in shaping narratives and promoting meaningful online and offline conversations. The session was facilitated by Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder of Money Africa and Ladda, a financial literacy and investment platform (Edtech and Fintech), with a community of over 300,000 people.

The seventh edition of the 9mobile capacity building session with the theme “Building Online Communities for Journalistic Exploits” was aimed at equipping journalists with the necessary skills to foster engagement, collaboration, and impact through digital platforms. Olaseinde, in her presentation, explained simple steps to develop an online community such as building strategies, online community management, audience engagement techniques, leveraging social media platforms, and sustainable community growth.

She said: “It is important to recognise the potential of online communities to facilitate dialogue and collective participation between the media and their audience. The first step is to identify your target audience, define community goals, and craft engaging content that ensures vibrant discussions and interactions. “There is a need to create a niche and understand the demographic with which you are dealing.

If they are Gen Zs, who primarily use TikTok, or millennials and baby boomers, who primarily use WhatsApp, X, and Facebook, then you must design your messaging to suit each audience.” She also shared her personal experience on how her deep understanding of financial literacy drove her to create an ecosystem of financially literate individuals through her platform, and her passion for developing a platform that provides Millennials and Gen Z equal access to wealth accumulation techniques led to the creation