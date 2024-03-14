9MOBILE, ALX Partner to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

In commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024, 9mobile, Nigeria’s customer-centric telecommunications company, partnered with ALX Nigeria to empower women entrepreneurs through the “Pitch Your Business” competition, a platform exclusively dedicated to showcasing the entrepreneurial talents of Nigerians.

The IWD edition of the “Pitch Your Business” event attracted over 300 women entrepreneurs eager to realize their business aspirations. The event demonstrated 9mobile’s commitment to investing and empowering women, aligning with the theme of IWD 2024. Nine remarkable women finalists, carefully selected from learners across various ALX programmes and hubs, highlighted their innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial proficiency before a panel of judges.

The participants and business names are Thomas Omotayo Esther: Ethom Digital, Akande Olamide Esther: Lamzy Tom Brown, Helen Arowobusoye: Aroma Aura Candles, Oladele Christiana Abosede: Edumize, Marychein Samuel: Tailor4Me, Emeruem Njideka: Cloud Infinity, Winifred Nnamdi: Winka Beads Concepts, Adediran Irebamilaye: Paschaline’s Consult and Chisom Ukachukwu: EduBreed. Chisom Ukachukwu, the founder of EduBreed, emerged as the winner of the competition, securing a grant of N500,000.

Adediran Irebamilaye of Pascaline’s Consulting Firm, and Winifred Nnamdi of Wimka Beads Concepts, claimed the first and second runner-up positions, respectively, receiving N300,000 and N200,000 in prize money. Speaking at the event, the Public Relations Lead at 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, said: “At 9mobile, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion.

By empowering female entrepreneurs, we are not only driving economic growth but also creating a more equitable society where everyone can thrive. These finalists demonstrated exceptional determination and ingenuity in their respective fields, embodying the spirit of female entrepreneurship in Nigeria.”