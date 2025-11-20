9M’25: Nigeria Earns N15trn From Gas As Global Demand Thickens

The high demand for gas globally has again boosted Nigeria’s revenue earnings as it earned an estimated N15 trillion ($10.01 billion) in the first nine months of 2025. During the period, Nigeria exported 13.53 million metric tonnes (697,182.64 mmscf) of liquefied natural gas to Spain, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Jamaica, The Philippines, India, China and Taiwan among other destinations.

Currently, the average price of the fuel fluctuates between $740 and $810 per tonne in Europe. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that despite shortfall in production, gas shipment from Nigeria in January 2025 was 83,476.39 mmscf; February, 58,985.16 mmscf; March, 81,524.33 mmscf; April, 83,747.83 mmscf and May, 88,182.42 mmscf.

Also in June, it recorded 86,025.81 mmscf exports; July, 95,915.58 mmscf; August, 72,146.56 mmscf and September, 47,178.57 mmscf. Statistics from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) also revealed that the month of September recorded the lowest export during the period due to disruption in production, while July recorded the highest shipment, followed by the months of May and June, when shipments were 88,182.42 mmscf and 86,025.81 mmscf respectively.

During the period under review, domestic sale was put at 370,662 mmscf in the first half of the year as sales in January was 64,206.09 mmscf; February, 58,473.65 mmscf; March, 64,303.75 mmscf; April, 64,097.82 mmscf; May, 57,297.87 mmscf and June, 62,282.77 mmscf. Within the nine-month period, Nigeria produced 2,039,677.89 mmscf (40.79 million tonnes), while domestic use was 30 per cent or 565,373.16 mmscf (12.17 million tonnes).

Also, Kpler data shows that Europe remains the primary destination for a significant portion of Nigeria’s LNG exports, with over half of total exports typically going to the continent.

Data from July 2025 shows 35.88 per cent of total gas production was allocated to domestic sales. Despite the huge earnings recorded within the period, it, however, lost part of the resources as about 150,028.86 mmscf or 3.03 million tonnes were wasted through flaring.

In January, 18,718.64 mmscf were flared; February, 15,852.83 mmscf; March, 16,377.65 mmscf; April, 17,093.06 mmscf; May, 16,819.19 mmscf and June, 15,883. 93mmscf, July, 16, 381.79 mmscf; August, 15,057.79 mmscf and 16,679.41mmscf. Recall that in 2024, Spain imported approximately $638 million worth of gas from Nigeria, China, $576 million; France $530 million; India, $495 million; South Korea, $391 million and Portugal, $391 million.