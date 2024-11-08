9M’24: 10 Banks’ Customer Deposits Up 47.67% to N108.50trn

Share

Ten deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country grew their customer deposits by N35.03 trillion, or 47.67 per cent to N108.50 trillion in the first nine months of this year from N73.47 trillion at the end of last year, the lenders’ unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024, show.

The 10 banks are: United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Wema Bank and Jaiz Bank.

A breakdown of the results indicates that UBA led the pack, as its customer deposits rose by 54.24 per cent or N8.08 trillion, to N22.97 trillion as at 30 September 2024, from N14.89 trillion as of the end of last year.

It was followed by Access Bank which grew its customer deposits by 45.41 per cent, or N6.96 trillion, to N22.28 trillion as at the end of September, from N15.32 trillion, at the end of December last year.

Zenith Bank’s customer deposits also increased significantly, jumping by 42.20 per cent or N6.40 trillion to N21.57 trillion as at the end of September from N15.17 trillion at the end of last year.

Similarly, FBN Holdings’ customer deposits rose by 56.84 percent, or N6.06 trillion, to N16.72 trillion at the end of September from N10.66 trillion at the end of 2023. For GTCO, the Tier 1 lender grew its customer deposits by 44.14 per cent or N3.27 trillion to N10.68 trillion at the end of September from N7.41 trillion at the end of December last year.

Fidelity Bank equally recorded a significant increase in its customer deposits as these rose by 51.52 per cent or N2.07 trillion to N6.08 trillion at the end of September compared with N4.01 trillion at the end of last year.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ customer deposits rose by 50.29 per ent, or N1.04 trillion, to N3.12 trillion at the end September, from N2.07 trillion at the end of 2023.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company grew its customer deposits by 33.42 per cent or N615.87 billion to N2.46 trillion at the end of September compared with N1.84 trillion at the end of December.

The customer deposits of Wema Bank rose by 23.20 percent or N431.73 billion to N2. 29 trillion in the first nine months of this year compared with N1.86 trillion at the end of 2023. Non-Interest lender, Jaiz Bank, grew its customer current deposits by 44.38 per cent or N99.62 billion to N324.08 billion at the end of September from N224.46 billion at the end of last year.

Analysts note that all the banks were able to significantly grow their customer deposits in the first nine months of this year despite the harsh business environment and competition from fintech companies.

Indeed, findings by New Telegraph show that the total deposits in the banking sector rose by 63 percent to N115 trillion in 2023 from N70.5 trillion in 2022. Financial experts attribute the surge in customer deposits to the DMBs’ revaluation of foreign currency in domiciliary accounts, increased federal allocations to states following the devaluation of the naira as well as rising interest rates.

However, commenting on FBN Holdings Plc’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended September, 30, 2024, the company’s Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “FBNHoldings delivered a strong performance in the first nine months of 2024, achieving significant growth driven by the effective execution of our strategic priorities.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, our focus on operational efficiency, customer-centric innovations, and prudent risk management continues to generate sustainable value for our stakeholders.

“Gross earnings rose by 134 per cent to N2.3 trillion, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 128 per cent to N610.9 billion, showcasing our ability to deepen customer relationships, optimise revenue streams, and deliver strong returns. Costto-income ratio continues to improve as we leverage technology to drive earnings at pace that outstrips cost.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our digital transformation strategy, enhancing customer experience, and driving long-term growth.”

Share

Please follow and like us: