9M’23: Tier 1 banks’ assets jump 42.98% to N78.87trn

Total assets of Nigeria’s five Tier 1 deposit money banks (DMBs) increased by 42.98 per cent or N23.71 trillion to N78.87 trillion as at the end of September 2023, from N55.17 trillion at the end of December 2022, the lenders’ unaudited nine months 2023 financial statements has shown.

The country’s first tier lenders are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the five DMBs’ 9M’23 financial statements indicates that Access Bank retains its position as the largest bank in the country, in terms of assets, as it grew its total assets by N6.41 trillion or 42.72 per cent to N21.41 trillion at the end of September 2023 from N14.99 trillion at the end of December 2022.

It was followed by Zenith Bank, which grew its total assets by N5.88 trillion or 47.82 per cent to N18.16 trillion as at the end of September, from the N12.29 trillion that the lender recorded at the end of December.

Also, UBA’s 9M 2023 results show that it grew its total assets by N5.38 trillion or 49.54 per cent to N16.24 trillion at the end of September from N10.86 trillion at the end of last year.

Similarly, FBN Holdings’ total assets increased by N3.88 trillion or 36.66 per cent to N14.46 trillion at the end of September 2023 from N10.58 trillion at the end of December.

GTCO grew its total assets by N2.17 trillion or 33.65 per cent to N8.62 trillion at the end of September from N6.45 trillion at the end of last year.

Analysts note that despite the fact that the country’s business environment, between January and September this year, was significantly impacted by challenges, such as the cash shortage in Q1, which was occasioned by the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, as well as election-induced political uncertainty, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) were still able to report significant growth in assets.

Indeed, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that assets growth in the banking industry has maintained an upward trajectory in recent years.

Specifically, the apex bank’s data indicates that the total assets of the industry, which stood at N34.59 trillion at the end of December 2017, jumped by 71.26 per cent (N24.65 trillion) to N59.24 trillion as of the end of December 2021.

In addition, personal statements written by members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at their meeting in July, indicate that total assets of the banking industry grew by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion in June this year from N65.48 trillion in June last year.

For instance, in his personal statement, one of the MPC members, Professor Aliyu Sanusi, said: “A review of the banking system stability report shows that the banking system continues to remain safe, sound, and resilient. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 11.2 per cent as of end-June 2023, which was above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent.

The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio was 4.1 per cent, which was below the regulatory maximum of five per cent. Furthermore, Liquidity Ratio stood at 48.4 per cent, above the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent.

“Data also shows that the banking industry’s Total Assets and Gross Credit to the economy have maintained their upward trends in June 2023. Total industry assets grew year-on-year by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion between end-June 2022 and end-June 2023. The upward trend in total credit to the economy stands at N37.81 trillion as of June 2023 and has increased by N10.75 trillion or 39.73 per cent between the end of June 2022 and the end of June 2023. The credit growth has continued since 2019 following the Bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.”

In its Financial Stability Report(FSR) for the first half of 2022, released in December, the CBN had stated that five lenders, which it designates as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), accounted for N37.73 trillion (57.62 per cent) of the industry’s total assets of N65.48 trillion as at the end of June last year.

The FSR also showed that the five lenders held N25.41 trillion (60.45 per cent) of total industry deposits of N42.03 trillion as of H1’ 2022 and accounted for N15.22 trillion (56.25 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit of N27.06 trillion.

However, given that New Telegraph had earlier reported that total assets of the country’s Tier 1 banks stood at N74.95 trillion as of June, 2023, it means that the five lenders accounted for about 77.75 per cent of the industry’s total assets (N96.4 trillion) as of H1’2023.