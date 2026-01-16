$9M Washington Lobby: FG Prioritising Trivial Waste – Obi

Former National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of prioritising waste, corruption, propaganda, lies, and negative aspects of development over positive initiatives.

Obi, in a statement on X on Friday, said the reported $9 million of taxpayers’ money, which the government said was used to hire foreign lobbyists in Washington to project the image of the country abroad, could have been used to improve the health and social welfare of Nigerians.

He noted that Nigeria’s Human Development Index (HDI) has remained stagnant for 35 years, from 1990 to 2025, in contrast to other nations within the same low category, such as China and Indonesia.

Obi recalled that Nigeria had a three-fold higher per capita income than China in 1990, but said China and Indonesia have both advanced from low to medium, and now to high categories.

“The achievements of these nations were not the result of fate, miracles, or natural endowments, but rather a consequence of choices and the cumulative effects of good and bad leadership.

“This underscores the importance of prioritisation,” he added.

The former presidential candidate explained that Nigeria has low life expectancy, per capita income and standard of education.

“Nigeria now has the lowest life expectancy in the world and ranks among the top two countries globally for maternal mortality, making childbirth one of the most precarious experiences for Nigerian women.

“Instead of investing in life-saving systems, we spend millions trying to obscure our failures,” he regretted.

According to him, the $9 million, which he said is approximately ₦14 billion, could be used to fund six teaching hospitals in the country.

Obi noted that the 2024 capital budget for six teaching hospitals, one in each of the six geopolitical zones, was ₦13.9 billion.

“The $9 million spent on foreign lobbyists could have been used wisely to purchase essential hospital equipment for Nigerian hospitals, improving our healthcare capabilities and positively influencing our national image.

“This $9 million is sufficient to fund the entire 2024 capital budget for at least one major teaching hospital in each zone, directly enhancing survival rates, care, and life expectancy.

“The funds are available; what is lacking are prioritisation, discipline, and effective leadership,” he added.

Obi said such waste is unacceptable, demanding that every naira of taxpayers’ money should serve the Nigerian people.

“Instead, citizens are dying in failing hospitals while the government pays foreigners to pretend that everything is fine.

“We cannot continue to live in an illusion while our reality deteriorates. This constant prioritisation of trivial matters must come to an end,” he stated.