$9m Spent On Foreign Lobbyists Could Fix Nigeria’s Failing Hospitals – Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised Nigeria’s leadership for what he described as persistent misplacement of priorities, warning that wasteful spending, corruption and propaganda are deepening the country’s development crisis.

In a statement shared on Friday, Obi condemned reports that $9 million (about ₦14 billion) of public funds was spent on foreign lobbyists in Washington, describing it as a reflection of a broader culture of waste that continues to undermine national progress.

According to him, the expenditure shows a preference for image management over meaningful development, even as Nigerians struggle with deteriorating living conditions.

Obi linked the spending to Nigeria’s long-standing poor performance on the Human Development Index (HDI), noting that the country has remained in the low HDI category for 35 years, from 1990 to 2025.

He contrasted Nigeria’s stagnation with countries such as China and Indonesia, which were in similar development brackets in 1990 but have since progressed to medium and high HDI levels.

He noted that in 1990 Nigeria had almost three times the per capita income of China, stressing that the reversal of fortunes was not the result of fate or miracles but of deliberate leadership choices.

He said Nigeria is failing across all three HDI indicators, life expectancy, education and per capita income adding that the healthcare sector provides one of the clearest examples of misplaced priorities.

According to Obi, Nigeria now has the lowest life expectancy in the world and ranks among the top two countries globally for maternal mortality, making childbirth one of the most dangerous experiences for Nigerian women.

He argued that rather than investing in life-saving systems, the government spends huge sums trying to cover up failures.

To illustrate this, Obi compared the $9 million lobbying expenditure with the 2024 capital budget allocations to six major federal teaching hospitals, one from each geopolitical zone, which together amount to about ₦13.9 billion.

The allocations include ₦2.67 billion to the University College Hospital, Ibadan; ₦2.46 billion to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria; ₦2.8 billion to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu; ₦2.43 billion to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City; ₦1.16 billion to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin; and ₦2.37 billion to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

Obi said the same amount spent on foreign lobbyists could have funded critical equipment and infrastructure across Nigeria’s premier medical centres, directly improving healthcare delivery, survival rates and life expectancy, while also enhancing the country’s image through tangible progress.

He maintained that Nigeria’s challenge is not the absence of resources but the lack of prioritisation, discipline and effective leadership, stressing that every naira of taxpayers’ money should serve the Nigerian people.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, Obi said Nigerians are dying in poorly equipped hospitals while public funds are used to pay foreigners to project a false picture of national progress.

He warned that the country cannot continue to live in illusion while its social and economic realities continue to deteriorate, calling for an end to what he described as the persistent prioritisation of trivial matters over policies that improve the lives of citizens.