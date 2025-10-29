9m: GTCO Records N699.6bn Profit, Assets Hit N16.66trn

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc has reported a profit before tax of N900.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, representing a solid performance despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

According to the company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements, profit after tax stood at N699.6 billion, compared with N1.08 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 35.5 per cent.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent entity was N688.1 billion, while non-controlling interests accounted for N11.6 billion. GTCO’s interest income rose to N1.23 trillion in the period under review from N980.1 billion in the same period of 2024, driven by higher yields on loans and advances as well as increased investment in financial assets.

Net interest income after impairment charges improved to N882.35 billion from N717.92 billion in September 2024, a 22.9 per cent growth. Fee and commission income also advanced to N210.5 billion compared to N180.23 billion in the previous year, while trading gains on financial instruments surged to N77.21 billion from N60.27 billion.

However, operating expenses rose significantly during the period. Personnel costs increased to N91.61 billion from N71.53 billion, while depreciation and amortisation expenses grew to N58.49 billion. Other operating expenses amounted to N214.88 billion, up from N178.32 billion a year earlier.

The group’s total assets expanded by 12.6 per cent to N16.66 trillion as of September 2025, up from N14.80 trillion in December 2024. This growth was supported by higher cash and bank balances, which rose to N5.10 trillion from N4.67 trillion, and an increase in loans and advances to customers to N3.24 trillion from N2.79 trillion.