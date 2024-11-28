98 PAP Delegates Complete Training

Share

Ninety-eight maritime delegates sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP) for a refresher course in specialised maritime-related skills at the Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research, Otomewo, Delta State, have completed their training.

Igoniko Oduma, the Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator Dennis Otuaro, said this yesterday.

A formal ceremony was conducted on Tuesday for the PAP maritime cadets at the institute’s premises to mark their graduation from the one-month vocational training.

Speaking at the event, Otuaro said their deployment for the exercise was part of the PAP’s manpower and human resources development schemes for the Niger Delta.

Otuaro described the training as strategic, stressing that it was aimed at equipping the maritime cadets with the requisite skills for the country’s maritime industry that was anchored on President Bola Tinubu’s policy on the blue economy.

He said: “I am very delighted that you have completed your boot camp and refresher course.

“It is another significant milestone that underscores the commitment of the PAP under my leadership towards developing the requisite manpower and human capital for the Niger Delta.”

“Manpower and human resources development are critical to the economic growth and development of the Niger Delta and indeed the country.”

