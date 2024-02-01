967,979 Used Vehicles Imported in 2 Years Amid Naira Crisis

Despite the high foreign exhange, no fewer than 967, 979 units of used vehicles were imported through the country’s port terminals between January 2021 and December 2023. A data obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) revealed that a total of 132,296 units of vehicles were handled in 2023 at Five Star Logistics and Port and Terminal Multi- service Limited (PTML) in Tin- can Island Port. The port also recorded 194,550 units in 2022, indicating a decrease of 32 percent in one year. Also, between January and December 2021, about 230,690 units were ferried to the port terminals, leading to a drop of 42.7 percent within three years. Also,data by the author- ity explained that 229,690 vehicles were imported through the seaports in 2017 and 180,753 vehicles in 2018 alone. Reacting, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, said that vehicle importation would continue to rise because of the volatile foreign exchange rate of dollars to naira. He said, last year, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was using N422.30/$1 and N589/$1 to calculate import duties and levies as determined by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, he said that official exchange rate was currently flunctuating between N820 and N890/$, noting that in as much as market forces determine the exchange rate there would decrease or increase in vehicles importation. Findings revealed that some of tthe vehicles were imported from United States, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Brazil and Canada as annual vehicle demand in the country is estimated at 720,000 units. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained that importation of vehicles into the country declined by N222.27 billion or 22.1 percent within one year. In 2021, it noted that the total value of imported used vehicles was N418.34 billion, Also in 2020, the value of imported used vehicles was N593 billion. The bureau added that between 2017 and 2022, N2.5 trillion was spent by importees to ferry vehicles into the country, saying that N1.8 trillion or 60 percent of the amount was used to bring the vehicles from the United State.

Also, it stressed that in the first nine months of 2022 N205 billion was used to import vehicles from United States alone, out of N235 billion. It would be recalled that be- tween between January and September 2023, NBS noted that the country imported N135.82 billion used vehicles with diesel or semi- diesel engine of cylinder capacity of >2,500 cc in the period. Also, it added that between January and June 2023, import was totaled N733.92 billion as a result massive importation of damaged vehicles, which are far cheaper than fairly used ones. In December, 2023, NPA’s shipping data explained that five vessels offloaded 1,650 units at PTML, adding that Great Lagos brought 500 units, Reppublica Brasile, 300 units; Grande Congo, 300 units; Grande Angola, 250 units and Grand Guinea, 300 units.

Also in October, the three vessels which berthed with 990 units of used vehicles at the terminal are Reppublica Argentina with 300 units, Great Antwerp and Crand Cameron offloaded 340 units and 350 units respectively, while the terminal took delivery of 2,365 units of used vehicles ferried by six vessels in August 2023, noting that Grande Marocco offloaded 210 units; Rep Argentina, 400 units; Avorio, 400 units; Graned Tema, 400 units; Osaka Grimaldi, 205 units; Grande Senegal, 350 units and Grande Lagos, 400 units. Meanwhile, the United States Census Bureau (USCB), also explained that in 2020, United States exported $190 million trucks and buses to Nigeria, noting that this rep- resented a remarkable rise from the $82 million and $105 million recorded in 2018 and 2019 respectively.