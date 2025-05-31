96 Defaulters Arraigned In Oredo As Edo  Begins Monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise

Share

A total of 96 defaulters were arraigned on Saturday at one of the mobile courts in Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State, for non-compliance with the reintroduced monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise.

The exercise, reintroduced by Governor Monday Okpebholo in April 2025, mandates that sanitation activities be conducted on the last Saturday of every month across the state.

During an inspection of this month’s exercise, Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance among residents.

Major streets including Airport Road, Akpakpava, Lagos Street, Sakponba Road, and Sapele Road were notably free of their usual bustling commercial activities and vehicular movement, as residents participated in cleaning their environment.

Idahosa, accompanied by top government officials, health workers, representatives of security agencies, and members of civil society groups, toured the state’s metropolis to ensure strict adherence to the governor’s directive.

At the flag-off ceremony, Idahosa urged residents to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment.

He stated,

“As we gather here today, let us reflect on the significance of this initiative. Our environment is not just the backdrop to our lives; it is the very foundation of our health, our economy, and the legacy we leave for future generations.

We must strongly discourage indiscriminate waste disposal, particularly the blocking of drainages with refuse and the littering of our streets and surroundings. A clean environment is not a luxury but a necessity for our well-being. It is our collective duty to ensure that cleanliness becomes a way of life in our dear state.

This monthly exercise goes beyond cleaning our streets and neighborhoods; it is about building a culture of environmental stewardship. We must instill values of responsibility, discipline, and respect for nature in our people. Let us raise awareness and cultivate habits that support long-term sustainability.”

Also speaking, Lucky Inegbenehi, Managing Director of the Edo State Waste Management Board, announced the activation of 19 mobile courts across the state to enforce compliance, with two courts in Oredo and one in each of the other local government areas.

He further promised that additional waste disposal vehicles would soon be deployed to enhance refuse collection and disposal efforts.

