December 29, 2024
96 Confirms Dead As S’Korea Plane Crash On Arrival

No fewer than 96 persons have been confirmed dead as a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the plane with a barrier burst into flames, with only two survivors rescued so far.

A viral video showed the Jeju Airplane landing on its belly without wheels at Muan International Airport, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.

Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of Muan Fire Station, during a briefing, said passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the barrier, leaving little chance of survival.

“The cause of the accident is presumed to be a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions.

“However, the exact cause will be announced following a joint investigation,”

“A total of 175 passengers including two Thai nationals and six crew members were onboard.

The initial fire was extinguished and a search and rescue operation was underway at the crash site.”

