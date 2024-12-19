95.5% Of Workers Already Paid Nov Salary –Kwara Govt

Share

At least 97 per cent of all the state government’s 18,466 employees have been paid their November salary and bonus, Kwara State Ministry of Finance has said.

Finance Commissioner, Dr Hauwa Nuru, said in a statement on Tuesday that the outstanding 4.5 per cent who have not gotten their November pay are those who are yet to register with the KWSRRA as directed by the government since July 2024, or those with other pending issues.

The government also said that 97 per cent of the SUBEB teachers and employees have been paid their salary for the month, while the pending three per cent are those without KWSRRA bonafide workers.

The statement added: “For the local government areas, 77 per cent of the workforce has been paid, while the remaining 23 per cent are those who have not complied with the KWSRRA requirements.

“These figures of the state, SUBEB, and local government areas contradict the claim that 75 per cent or 45 per cent of the workforce have not been paid.”

