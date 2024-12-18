95.5% Of State Workers Already Got November Salary – KWSG

Share

…Says only 3% of SUBEB teachers, 22% LG workers not cleared yet

At least 97 per cent of all the state government’s 18,466 employees have been paid their November salary and bonus, Kwara State Ministry of Finance has said.

Finance Commissioner Dr Hauwa Nuru said in a statement on Tuesday that the outstanding 4.5 per cent who have not received their November pay are those who are yet to register with the KWSRRA as had been directed by the government since July 2024 or those with other pending issues.

The government also said that 97 per cent of the SUBEB teachers and employees have been paid their salary for the month, while the remaining 3 per cent are those without KWSRRA bonafide.

“For the Local Government Areas, 77% of the workforce has been paid, while 23% remaining are those who have not complied with the KWSRRA requirements,” the statement added.

“These figures — of the state, SUBEB, and local government areas — contradict the claim that 75% or 45% of the workforce have not been paid.

“We had earlier engaged with representatives of the NLC where we provided clear data on how things stood. We also explained how those who have not got theirs can go about it if they are truly bonafide workers.”

The statement urged any genuine employee who is yet to get their November salary to validate their claims with KWSRRA and the Ministry of Finance.

“The exercise to register every resident in the state for accurate data, security purposes, and sanitization of the payroll system is an endeavour that every citizen should support.

“We assure workers that the administration remains committed to prompt payment of their salary and welfare, as has been the hallmark of the government,” the statement added.

“The government is committed to resolving all outstanding issues so that no bonafide worker is left unpaid. We urge our compatriots in the labour unions to fully support this transparency initiative which is meant to serve the interest of everyone.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"