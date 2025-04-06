Makinde Mourns Olunloyo, Says Oyo Has Lost Cerebral, Patriotic Leader

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of a former governor of the State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, as the loss of one of Oyo State’s and Nigeria’s most cerebral and patriotic administrators.

The Governor said this on Sunday in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Print Media), Moses Alao, mourning the demise of the former Governor.

He extended his condolences to the Olunloyo family, the people of Ibadanland, and Oyo State at large.

Makinde expressed sadness over the passing of the renowned mathematician and statesman, noting that it was particularly painful that Olunloyo died just days before his 90th birthday.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Oyo State, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, the people of Ibadanland, and Oyo State on the demise of the former Governor.

“In Dr. Olunloyo, we have lost another icon. This time, we lost a highly cerebral and patriotic leader who served our great state in its early years.”

The Governor noted that the loss was deeply felt, especially because plans had been in place to celebrate Olunloyo’s 90th birthday, which would have taken place on April 14.

“This death hits differently because I was looking forward to Baba’s 90th birthday. However, we must submit to the will of God, who gives and takes life as He wills.

“My consolation is that our government had the opportunity to honour and immortalise Pa Olunloyo during his lifetime.

“He was present to witness the naming of the Ibadan Airport Road and the Leisure Park in that axis after him, in recognition of his immense service to the State.”

Governor Makinde prayed for the peaceful repose of the elder statesman’s soul and for God to grant his family the strength to bear the loss.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

