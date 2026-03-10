93 Nigerians Arrested Over Internet Fraud In Ghana – GIS

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of 93 Nigerians over alleged involvement in internet fraud and violations of immigration laws.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Anima Quainoo and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the arrest followed an intelligence–led raid on a suspected internet fraud network operating at Devtraco Estate in Accra.

The suspects, which includes 91 males and two females, as well as 73 victims, who had reportedly endured severe abuse and torture at the hands of the suspects were also rescued during the raid.

The statement noted that the items recovered from the premises are 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones, 17 television sets, counterfeit US dollar notes, and fake gold bars, along with several household appliances believed to have been used to support the fraudulent operations.

The 73 rescued victims have since been repatriated to Nigeria, adding that investigations are continuing at the GIS headquarters to determine the full scale of the criminal network.

The GIS urged foreign nationals in Ghana to comply with the country’s immigration and criminal laws.

Preliminary investigations indicate that some suspects entered Ghana through unauthorised border crossings, while others allegedly overstayed the 90-day visa-free period available to citizens of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member countries.