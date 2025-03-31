…Sanwo-Olu Urges Faithful To Uphold Fasting Lessons

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslim faithful, particularly the Muslim Ummah in Lagos, as they join the rest of the world to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

He also urged Muslims to uphold the lessons of Ramadan and to continuously show love, compassion and care to the people, particularly the needy and downtrodden in the society.

Sanwo-Olu in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, wished the Muslim Ummah more of Ramadan festivities in good health and prosperity.

He appealed to Muslim faithful to continue to offer prayers for continued peace, growth, development and stability in Lagos and Nigeria.

He said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria a happy Eidel-Fitri. Today’s celebration is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 29 days of fasting, prayers, and other religious acts.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah according to the Quranic injunctions.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

