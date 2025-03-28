Reps Do A U-Turn On Bill To Strip VP, Govs Of Immunity

Share

The House of Representatives yesterday rescinded its decision on the second reading of a bill for an Act to strip the Vice President, governors and their deputies of immunity.

The proponents of the bill said removing immunity would strengthen the fight against corruption and enhance accountability.

The House also rescinded its decision on a bill to abolish the death penalty. Forty-two constitutional amendment bills passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, including the one to remove the immunity conferred on the vice president, governors, and their deputies.

Meanwhile, a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution to provide for the office of the Prime Minister as head of government and the Office of President as Head of State and to provide for a framework for the mode of election to the said offices, passed second reading in the House of Representatives yesterday.

It is among 32 constitution amendment bills that scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on the day. Also among the bills is a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution to provide for specific seats for women in the National Assembly and Houses of Assembly.

Another is a bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution to reduce the lengthy period for determination of pre-election petition matters and provide for the establishment of pre-election tribunals for pre-election matters and regulate the process of suspending a member of the national assembly from legislative duties.

