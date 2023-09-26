The Police in Enugu State on Tuesday paraded 92 suspects arrested in different parts of the state for various offences, including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

Among the items seized from the suspects are four AK-47 rifles, 66 firearms of varying calibres, 333 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, 25 vehicles, and various other pieces of evidence that link them to criminal activities.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, credited the achievements made in his one month since assuming office in Enugu to the effective implementation of appropriate policing strategies.

The strategies, he said, were devised to tackle existing and emerging security challenges in the State.

He mentioned that these strategies were aligned with the vision and mission of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and were aimed at addressing issues at the grassroots, being proactive, people-focused, and solving problems in the community.

“I have met and interacted with critical security stakeholders, including local government chairmen, traditional rulers, heads of other security agencies and many others, on the best ways to collectively tackle security challenges in the State.

“These engagements, I must tell you, have started paying off as we are making remarkable progress in tackling violent crimes of kidnapping, armed robbery and the criminal activities of subversive criminals.

“It is a known fact that it is humanly impossible to totally eliminate crimes in human society.

However, I want to assure the good people of Enugu State and visitors that we remain committed to ensuring that maximum security and tranquillity are maintained in the State,” he said.