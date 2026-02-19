91st Birthday: Akintoye, Renowned Nigerian Historian, Academic, Says Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has described Professor Stephen Adebanji Akintoye as a renowned Nigerian historian, academic, Yoruba self-determination leader, and one of Nigeria’s most respected historians and public intellectuals.

In a congratulatory message through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, to mark the 91st birthday of the academic pundit, Oba Owoade said Prof. Akintoye is a cultural advocate and a former Senator who has spent his life advancing knowledge of Yoruba civilization while actively engaging in Nigeria’s political and cultural development.

According to him, “Prof. Akintoye’s commitment to academic excellence, political integrity, and Yoruba identity has made him a revered figure across multiple generations. He is best known for his groundbreaking work as a historian of Yoruba history.”

The Paramount Ruler noted that having taught at several institutions over the years, Professor Akintoye rose to particular prominence during his tenure at Obafemi Awolowo University (formerly the University of Ife), Ile-Ife, where he served as a Professor of History and later as Director of the Institute of African Studies.

“His scholarly legacy is perhaps best encapsulated in his landmark publication: A History of the Yoruba People (2010), which is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative and comprehensive texts on the subject. The book challenges colonial-era narratives and offers a bold reassertion of the antiquity, sophistication, and resilience of Yoruba civilization, tracing its development from prehistoric times to the modern era.

“In his later years, Akintoye has become one of the most vocal and respected advocates for Yoruba self-determination, aligning himself with a growing number of voices calling for restructuring of the Nigerian state or even regional autonomy in light of ongoing security challenges, economic disparities, and political discontent.

“He has consistently stressed the need for non-violent advocacy, cultural preservation, and strategic planning to advance the interests of Yoruba people both within Nigeria and in the global diaspora. His groundbreaking historical scholarship has indeed reshaped understandings of Yoruba identity and African history.”

While congratulating Prof. Akintoye on his birthday, the monarch prayed to God to grant him long life, good health, and more divine wisdom in the arduous task of moving the Yoruba forward.