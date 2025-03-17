Abiodun Inspects Road Projects In Ogun East

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun at the weekend inspected ongoing road construction projects in Ogun East Senatorial District as part of the Urban Regeneration Scheme of his administration.

Abiodun said his administration has succeeded in rewriting Ogun’s Developmental stride, which he said must be sustained.

He noted that his administration is building a dry port to further open up the state for more investment opportunities, in addition to the over 4,000 affordable houses that have been built for medium and upper-income earners in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Sagamu, Iperu, Ijebu-Ode, and Ota.

He also said plans have been concluded to extend the Blue Rail Line from Agbado to Kajola, just as the Red Line would be extended from Okokomaiko in Lagos to Agbara in Ogun State.

He said: “We have built over 4,000, going to 5,000 affordable houses for medium and upper-income earners across the state.

In Ilaro, they are eager for me to come and commission those houses. We have them in Iperu, Sagamu, and two in Abeokuta.

