914 Amalgamation: Group Urges FG To Posthumously Honour 6 Late Nigerian Leaders

A socio-cultural group, “Oyo Forum, Abu- ja”, has urged the Federal Government to immortalize six Nigerian leaders who participated in the signing of the 1914 Amalgamation Treaty that birthed Nigeria by giving them posthumous national honours as “Fathers of the Nation.”

In the letter dated September 18, 2025, sent to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and copied to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Minister of the FCT; the Permanent Secretary (Political & Economic Affairs Office), and the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the Presidency, captioned: “Request for posthumous national honours for the Fathers of the Nation involved in the 1914 Amalgamation,” the group noted that the honour is necessary over a century after.

Signed by Engineer Segun Owolabi and Dr. Ayeleke Dauda (Chairman and Secretary respectively), the “Oyo Forum, Abuja” listed the names of the em- inent Nigerians that signed the 1914 Amalgamation Treaty which unified the Northern and Southern Protectorates into one nation, Nigeria, as: Oba Siyanbola Onikepe Ladigbolu (Alaafin of Oyo); Muhammadu Maiturare (Sultan of Sokoto); R. Henshaw (Obong of Calabar); Abubakar Garbai (Shehu of Borno); Usuman bin Abdullahi (Usuman Dan Maje) Emir of Kano; and Sir Kitoye Ajasa (Barrister and Legislator).