Theft: Police Arrest Ex-Convict In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command on Thursday disclosed that its operatives arrested an ex-convict who specialized in stealing motor vehicles, motorcycles, and domestic animals.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shi’isu Adam, the arrest was made possible through intelligence gathering and swift response by the police.

Adam revealed that on March 7, 2025, at about 3:00 am, a black Golf Wagon vehicle with registration number X MG 102 AAA Jigawa was spotted parked by the roadside near Gidan Tilo village along Shuwarin-Kiyawa road, Kiyawa LGA.

The vehicle was suspected to be abandoned by unidentified criminals preparing to commit a crime. Upon receipt of the report, a patrol team was dispatched to the scene.

The police spokesperson stated that on the arrival of the police at the scene, one Alhassan Isiyaku, alias Tata, a 20-year-old resident of Tashar Yada quarters, Shuwarin town, Kiyawa LGA, was found hiding in the vehicle.

“Isiyaku was arrested and brought to the station with the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing incriminating items, including master keys, ropes, an iron cutter, a padlock, and a flog spanner.

“He said that during interrogation, Isiyaku confessed to specialising in animal rustling, tricycle theft, motorcycle theft, and motor vehicle theft. He also mentioned an accomplice, Umar Abdullahi, who was later apprehended.

“Abdullahi confessed to specialising in the theft of solar batteries and electric armour cables. Interestingly, Isiyaku was previously arrested on February 21, 2025, for stealing a Mazda 323 Model with registration number MNA 139HK Niger State,” he stated.

