91% Of Women In Rivers Patronise Skilled Birth Attendants – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that 91 per cent of women in Rivers give birth with the assistance of skilled birth attendants.

UNICEF Health Manager, Dr Martin Dohlsten, disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during a media dialogue on neonatal healthcare, childhood illnesses, and vaccination.

According to Dohlsten, only 46 per cent of women in Nigeria overall deliver with the help of doctors, nurses, or midwives.

He noted that the high maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the country were linked to the presence or absence of skilled birth attendants during delivery.

Dohlsten also revealed that 32 per cent of newborn deaths in Nigeria occurred within the first 28 days of life, primarily due to premature birth or birth asphyxia.

Additionally, 79 per cent of neonatal deaths are caused by infections, prematurity, and asphyxia.

He identified several factors contributing to these deaths, including unstable electricity, a shortage of skilled birth attendants, weak referral systems, and the absence of clinical guidelines for maternal and newborn care.

