The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restated its commitment to the country’s foreign exchange code, according to statement posted on its website on Thursday.

The statement, signed by the apex bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, reads: “The Central Bank of Nigeria has reviewed FX Global Code and acknowledges that the Code represents a set of principles generally recognised as good practice in the foreign exchange market.

“The Bank confirms that it acts as a regulator to Market Participant as defined by the Code and it is committed to regulate FX market activities in a manner consistent with the principles of the Code.

To this end, the Bank has taken appropriate steps, based on the size and complexity of the FX market and therefore aligns its role with the principles of the Code.”

New Telegraph reports that the CBN, on January 28 this year , launched the Nigerian FX Code, which is designed as a guideline for the banking industry to promote ethical conduct among dealers in the market, including the apex bank itself.

The code which is part of apex bank’s ongoing reforms to sanitise the forex market and drive transparency, aligns with global best practices, while focusing on Nigeria’s peculiar situations.

Merits for Nigeria include market integrity, diverse market participation, as well as confidence and effectiveness.

The Code, which operators, including bankers, hailed as innovative and timely, came just one month after the regulator launched the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) which has helped strengthen the naira and stabilise the fx market.

