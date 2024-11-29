90% Of Road Crashes Caused By Human Factor – Minister

Share

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, has said that statistics have revealed that more than 90 per cent of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the country are caused by human factors. Alkali said this at the 2024 annual safety manager retreat organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday in Abuja.

The minister listed such human factors to include negligence, fatigue, lack of adherence to safety protocols, among others. “As safety managers, you are the vanguard against such tragedies.

“Therefore, I call on you to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and sister agencies like the Nigeria Police to ensure a unified approach to road safety and fleet efficiency in the country.

“As we convene here today, let us focus on collaboration; share experiences, challenges and successes. “Challenge conventional thinking, explores innovative strategies that align with our shared mission – protecting lives and enhancing fleets performance.

“I encourage each of you to take back the insights and be practices from this retreat to your teams. “Together, we can foster a safer, smarter and more sustainable future for fleet management in the country,” he said.

Alkali said it was significant to remind the stakeholders that safety was a shared responsibility, adding also that it called for all hands to be on deck.

“We need to know that we are here to save lives, reduce risks and build a future where technology and human ingenu – ity work hand-in-hand.

Share

Please follow and like us: