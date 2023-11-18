90% Of New Cervical Cancer Cases, Deaths Occur In LMICs

…as experts raise hope of disease elimination

A medical expert has raised the alarm over the high incidence of cervical cancer in Africa, saying that 90 per cent of new cases and deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)

The Director of the Agency of Preventive Medicine headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Dr Alima Essoh who made this known further stated that 425.68 million women aged 15 years and above are at risk of developing cervical cancer; with 117,316 women diagnosed, leading to 76,745 deaths.

However, she affirmed that the elimination of cervical cancer is possible if all countries reach and maintain an incidence rate of below four cases per 100,000 women.

Dr Essoh spoke recently during a virtual media briefing on ‘Progress Towards HPV Vaccination in Sub-Saharan Africa’ which was organised by Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD), a global research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in commemoration of the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action.

The event was an avenue to present the latest data on the progress made in HPV immunisation in countries in East, West and Southern Africa, and towards the 90:70:90 cervical cancer elimination targets set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Under the 90:70:90 targets, the WHO aims to end cervical cancer through vaccination of 90 per cent of girls, ensure that 70 per cent of women are screened and also see to it that 90 per cent of women receive treatment.

On November 17 2020, the WHO launched the “Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer by 2030.” This year, 2023, marks the third year since 194 countries committed to accelerating the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem.

Experts who made presentations at the event were: Professor Mosa Moshabela, Professor of Public Health and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, the Senior Health Adviser for Immunisation at the UNICEF Headquarters, Dr. Sibomana Hassan, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Manager for Rwanda and Dr Essoh.

In her presentation titled: “Understanding HPV And The Burden Of HPV Diseases In Sub-Saharan African Countries,” Dr Essoh stated that while cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, it is the second leading cause of female cancer in Africa, adding that the cervical cancer incidence rate in Africa is higher than the world average.

She noted that 34 out of every 100,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer while 23 out of every 100,000 women die from cervical cancer annually.

Dr Essoh stated that primary prevention involves the administration of Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines primarily targeted at girls aged between nine and 14 in LMICs and both boys and girls within the same nine to 14 age range in developed countries. She emphasised that HPV vaccines are effective and safe to prevent cervical cancer.

She stated that secondary prevention methods involve screening to detect and treat pre-cancerous lesions.

The vaccine clinical development expert further stated that cervical precancerous lesions can be treated through various treatment methods.

In her presentation titled: “Progress Towards 2030 Cervical Cancer Elimination Targets in Sub-Saharan Africa countries”, Dr. Phionah Atuhebwe highlighted the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative which was introduced by the WHO, and is geared towards eliminating cervical cancer.

Reiterating that over 90 per cent of cervical cancer cases are recorded in Africa and that acceptance of HPV vaccines can reverse the high cervical cancer recurrence, she said: “We do not want to see the high rate of cervical cancer occurrence again because this is one of the two cancers that is preventable by the HPV vaccines.

The vaccines are highly effective and efficacious and can stop 90 per cent of cervical cancers.

There is no reason why we should not be able to eliminate this disease. We want to have all countries having less than four cases of cervical cancer per 100,000 women.”

Speaking on the global impact and acceptance of the HPV vaccines, Dr Atuhebwe said: “HPV vaccines continue to show an excellent safety profile and after 15 years of use of the vaccine, there is real-life evidence that vaccination prevents invasive cervical cancer.”