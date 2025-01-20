New Telegraph

January 20, 2025
90% of LG Poll’s Conducted in 17 States Not Credible –Yiaga Africa

A non-profit organisation, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement Africa (YIAGA), has called for constitutional reforms to strengthen the state independence electoral commissions toward enhancing the quality of local government elections in the country.

Executive Director Samsom Itodo made the call at a book launch in honour of one of its board members, Prof. Nnamdi Aduba, on Saturday in Jos.

The book launch titled, “Building a virile nation: Law, economy and good governance,” was organised to honour Aduba, who recently retired from the University of Jos, having clocked the age of 70.

Itodo lamented that 90 per cent of the local government elections recently conducted in the country were marred by irregularities.

According to him, the SIECs lacked the constitutional reforms that will enable them conduct credible elections.

He said: “Our position in YIAGA Africa has been that 90 per cent of the local government polls conducted in 17 states were not credible.

