90% Of Afrobeat Artists Lack Life Experience In Their Music – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has made a shocking revelation regarding Afrobeat singers.

According to the self-acclaimed “Africa Giant”, he asserted that a staggering 90% of Afrobeat artists lack substance in their music.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer stated that the majority of Afrobeat musicians lack life experiences, which renders their music hollow.

Speaking further, he explained further that music, in his opinion, ought to be infused with real-world knowledge.

The 32-year-old singer characterized Afrobeat music as exciting and entertaining but devoid of real-world experiences. He also made mention of what surrounds the creation of music, which is their own ups and downs in life, and difficult moments.