9 TCN Towers Collapse, Throw Abeokuta, Environ Into Darkness

Nine towers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) along the Papalanto/ Abeokuta 132kV transmission line have collapsed. The development has thrown residents of Abeokuta and environ in Ogun State into darkness. General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement attributed the cause of the collapse to vandalism. She said: “TCN hereby states that nine towers, from Tower 56 to Tower 65 along the Papalanto/Abeo- kuta 132kV transmission line have collapsed due to the activities of vandals.

“The towers located in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State were all massively vandalized, leading to their collapse.” She quoted General Manager, Lagos Region, TCN, Engr. Mojeed Akin- tola, as having said that the towers collapse, was discovered after a tripping was recorded, and a team was dispatched to trace the fault, leading to the discovery of the collapsed towers. “As a result, Abeokuta and its environs are presently out of power supply even as efforts are ongoing to supply bulk electricity through an alternate line, to enable Ibadan Distribution Company (DisCo) to distribute electricity to its customers whose supply is affected by the incident,” She said.

Ndidi condemned the activities of vandals, stating that their nefarious acts negatively impact the gird expansion efforts of the company. She lamented that re- sources that would have been used to further improve the grid infrastructure in Ogun State would now be used to replace the vandalized towers. She appealed to host communities to work with TCN to protect common national assets.