9 Rescued, 5 Revived After Fire Hit Lagos High-Rise Building

Nine people have been rescued and five others resuscitated following a fire at Afriland Tower, a high-rise building housing many businesses on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed this in a statement on its X handle, yesterday evening. It explained that some occupants escaped without injury.

“A total of nine victims have been rescued. Five individuals have been suc- cessfully resuscitated. “Several others escaped unhurt while efforts are currently ongoing to resus- citate remaining four indi- viduals,” the agency said.