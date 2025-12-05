9 PAP Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries Bag Master’s Degrees From UK Varsities

Nine students awarded foreign post-graduate scholarships by the Presidential Amnesty Programme have graduated from their master’s degree programmes in universities in the United Kingdom.

The successful scholars are the first graduates in the offshore post-graduate scholarship deployment to UK institutions by the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, for the 2024-2025 academic session.

They graduated from the Anglia Ruskin University, University of Dundee and The University of Law with master’s degrees in cyber security, data science and engineering, law, construction and civil engineering management, project management, and ICT.

Also, 711 undergraduate and post-graduate scholarship beneficiaries are expected to graduate from universities within Nigeria this year. The PAP, on December 3, organised a graduation reception for the scholars in London.

Otuaro has congratulated them on their successful graduation, stressing that they completed their programmes in record time which shows the seriousness they had put into their studies.

He said they have justified the Federal Government’s investment in their education with their successful graduation, and urged other beneficiaries not to be distracted in their academic pursuits.

He said: “We congratulate these scholars on their successful graduation. “It shows that they took their studies seriously. That is what we demand of every scholarship beneficiary, whether at the undergraduate or postgraduate level.”