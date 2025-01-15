9 Oyo Princes Fault Owoade’s Appointment As Alaafin

Share

Princes from nine royal families in Oyo, collectively known as the Atiba 9, have rejected the appointment of Abimbola Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo.

The Atiba 9 described his appointment as unacceptable and a blatant disregard for Oyo’s revered traditions.

Recall that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, presented the staff of office to the Alaafin-designate on Monday.

The Atiba 9 criticised the decision, accusing Makinde of basing his action on a proclamation by US-based Awise Agbaye, Prof Wande Abimbola, who claimed that Ifa chose Owoade as the next Alaafin of Oyo.

Share

Please follow and like us: