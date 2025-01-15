New Telegraph

January 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 9 Oyo Princes…

9 Oyo Princes Fault Owoade’s Appointment As Alaafin

Princes from nine royal families in Oyo, collectively known as the Atiba 9, have rejected the appointment of Abimbola Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo.

The Atiba 9 described his appointment as unacceptable and a blatant disregard for Oyo’s revered traditions.

Recall that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, presented the staff of office to the Alaafin-designate on Monday.

The Atiba 9 criticised the decision, accusing Makinde of basing his action on a proclamation by US-based Awise Agbaye, Prof Wande Abimbola, who claimed that Ifa chose Owoade as the next Alaafin of Oyo.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2026 NSF: FG, Enugu Sign Host State Agreement
Read Next

Otti To Azuta-Mbata: Govs Will Support Ohanaeze For Dev, Unity Of Igbos
Share
Copy Link
×