9 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attacks

At least nine people were reportedly killed by gunmen in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday.

Reports said gunmen killed three people in the Rakok community, with at least six killed in the Marit and Gashish communities.

The hoodlums said to be herdsmen reportedly opened fire on arrival at the communities. Council Chairman Stephen Gyang, who yesterday confirmed the attacks in Marit and Gashish, urged proactive measures to prevent further bloodshed in the area and the local government at large.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven Major Gen. Folusho Oyinlola met with critical stakeholders to find solutions to the security situation in the council.

He said Barkin Ladi must not be allowed to slide into unavoidable conflict by strengthening the early warning mechanism for prompt response and action.

Oyinlola maintained that security agencies are intensifying their operations and combativeness to frustrate the activities of the marauders and bring them to justice.

