9 Killed, 3 Injured In Lagosibadan Expressway Auto Crash

An auto crash around Ayetoro area, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, yesterday, claimed nine lives and injured three. The accident which reportedly occurred at about 5:30 am involved a Toyota bus with registration number UYY165ZY and a truck with registration number DKA244XC.

The bus driver was said to have lost control and rammed into the stationary truck. Spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday explained that, “The fatal crash occurred in the early hours this morning about 0530HRS on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, around Ayetoro area.

“A total of 13 people were involved which comprised of 10 male adults and 03 female adults and 09 were recorded killed (06 male and 03 female), while 03 were injured.

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and fatigue which led to loss of control and the driver rammed into a stationed truck. “The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at Idera morgue Sagamu.

