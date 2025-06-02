9 Feared Killed In Bomb Explosion At Borno Bus Stop

Share

Nine passengers have reportedly been killed after an improvised explosive device planted at a local bus stop detonated in Mairari village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred around 11 am on Saturday, left many others injured at the scene. Confirming the incident yesterday, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, said those killed were passengers waiting to board vehicles.

“It is unfortunate that nine of my resilient constituents were killed by planted IEDs while waiting to board vehicles at a local bus stop in Mairari village. “May Allah grant their souls Aljanatul Firdaus.

I also pray for the swift recovery of those evacuated to hospitals in Monguno and Maiduguri for treatment following the incident,” he said.

“You are aware that Mairari village, which was previously the only village resettled twice with civil authority in the entire Guzamala Local Government Area, has once again been deserted due to Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks.

“As resilient people, many of those taking refuge in Monguno, Guzamala, and Maiduguri often visit the Mairari community to engage in farming.

“Unfortunately, terrorists who have been monitoring their movements planted IEDs at the local bus stop, which exploded while they were waiting to board commercial vehicles back to their destinations,” he narrated.

The lawmaker also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and those who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Lawan further appealed to the military and other security agencies to restore safety in Guzamala, especially in Gudumbali, the council headquarters Mairari village, and surrounding areas, which have been deserted and under Boko Haram control without civil authority for many years.

