9 ex-govs emerge chairmen as Akpabio unveils standing committees

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Monday night unveiled the leadership of the standing committees of the upper house of the National Assembly. Nine ex-Governors Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) got chairmanship positions alongside the immediate past Senate President Ahmad Lawan and ex-Abia State Deputy Governor Enyinnaya Abaribe. Kalu is the Chairman of the Committee on Privatisation, with Oshiomhole leading the Committee on Interior and Tambuwal the head of the Committee on Housing. Other chairmen are Yari (Water Resources), Aliero (Land Transport), Goje (Interparliamentary Affairs), Daniel (Navy), Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts) and Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change).

Others are Abaribe (Power), Sani Musa (Finance), Abdulfatai Buhari (Aviation), Osita Izunaso (Capital Market), Neda Imasuen (Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions), Banigo Harry (Health), Sani Abubakar (Foreign Affairs), Godiya Akwashiki (Air Force), Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment), Jide Ipisagba (Petroleum Downstream) and Aliyu Wadada (Public Accounts). The rest are Shehu Kaka (Special Duties), Patrick Ndubueze (Works), Solomon Adeola (Appropriations), Tokunbo Abiru (Banking), Isa Jibril (Customs), Elisha Abbo (Culture & Tourism), Victor Umeh (Diaspora), Lawal Usman (Basic Education), Akintunde Yunus (Environment) and Ibrahim Bomai (FCT).

Barinada Mpigi heads the Committee on Niger Delta, while Mohammed Monguno leads the Committee on Judiciary. Yemi Adaramodu is the Chairman of the Committee on Youths and Sports, with Ireti Kingigbe heading the Women’s Affairs Committee. Aliyu Bilbis heads the Communications Committee, Asuquo Ekpenyong chairs the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Mustapha Sabiu the Committee on Agriculture. After announcing the leaders of the committees, the Senate adjourned till September 26 for its annual vacation.